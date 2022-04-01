J. Alexander’s opens new location in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new steakhouse has arrived in Madison.

J. Alexander’s gives you an upscale, but casual dining experience. Executive Chef Mike Cuchiarale was on Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to talk about the environment and food J. Alexander’s provides.

“We’re an upscale, casual eatery,” Cuchiarale said. “Our goal is to give the guests the dining experience of a fine dining establishment, but a more casual atmosphere. We have the same specs of food that you would find in a steakhouse. All of our steaks are hand-cut in house. Seafood is hand-cut in house.”

“The best ingredients possible is what we’re all about,” Cuchiarale added. “Our tuna for example, is in the ocean two days ago, and it’s on the plate today. That’s a quality that we’re trying to bring to the table here for the guests here in Huntsville, we’re known for our prime rib. We slow roast it overnight and it’s so tender. You can cut it with a spoon. Our baby back ribs are very popular as well.”

