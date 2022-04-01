Financial Friday: Smart ways to spend & save your tax refund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many people, their tax refund is the largest lump sum cash they get in a year. According to the IRS, the average tax refund so far this year is $2,306. That cash presents an excellent opportunity to improve your finances.

WAFF spoke to Briana Cousins, a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union and she offered this advice.

Pay Down Debt: With interest rates expected to rise, you want to eliminate as much debt as possible, especially high-interest compounding debt.

Build or Boost Your Emergency Fund: An emergency fund is an important piece of your financial foundation. Having an emergency fund can help you in the event of a job loss, salary reduction, or unexpected financial emergency.

Add to Your Retirement Fund: It’s always a good thing to invest in your future, regardless of your age or your career stage. A simple way to start is by investing enough in your workplace retirement plan to earn your employer’s full match.

Start a College Fund: If you have children or grandchildren you want to attend college without stressing over money, start now. Investing in a 529 plan or opening a high-yield savings account are two options.

Student Loan Repayments: Student loan payments restart in May. Your refund can help provide a jump start as you become accustomed to those monthly payments again.

