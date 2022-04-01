Deals
Etowah County Sheriffs Office announces newest K-9 addition

Millie is an 11-month-old full blooded chocolate Labrador.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriff Jonathon Horton of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office announced an 11-month-old full-blooded chocolate Labrador as the newest addition to the K-9 unit.

Millie will be joining the School Resource Division with School Resource Officer Deputy Jameson Jenkins. Millie’s primary role will be to help students and Etowah County citizens who struggle with mental health issues, substance abuse and other behavioral health.

Sheriff Horton described Millie’s role in the K-9 unit.

“We have her as a therapy and comfort dog, we did a lot of research, the military uses them, other Law Enforcement agencies are starting to utilize them and we have seen that there are many positive effects emotionally and mentally when agencies have therapy dogs to aid victims of violent crimes or traumatic incidents,” Sheriff Horton said in a statement.

Millie is described as having an excited but calm temperament.

Jenkins said he believes the school system is the best setting for Millie and that she will be a vital resource.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I began to research the use of therapy dogs in law enforcement nearly a year ago. We know the school system is the perfect setting for Millie to do her job, but that is only just the beginning.”

“I am most excited about providing her as a resource in the immediate aftermath of traumatic incidents,” Jenkins added. “She will also assist in interviewing victims of violent crimes to ease anxiety and help them recall information. A dog, with no stake in the game, can provide comfort in a way that we cannot understand. Law Enforcement invests in so many resources to work against criminals. I am thankful to work for a Sheriff that believes in enforcing the law while investing in resources that work for victims of crime and for our community. I know this program will benefit the citizens of our county tremendously.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

