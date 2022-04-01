Deals
BCSO: I-65 traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics

A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022...
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday resulted in an arrest and the confiscation of a trailer hauling illegal narcotics, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said a deputy assigned to the special operations unit of the BCSO stopped a Georgia-plated pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer. The stop was for a traffic violation and occurred on I-65 northbound near the 34 mile marker.

During the stop, according to the BCSO, the deputy became suspicious that the suspect may be trafficking in illegal narcotics. A search of the trailer revealed approximately 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 25 pounds of various THC candies, cereals, edibles and over eight pounds of fentanyl, the BCSO said.

The suspect, 52-year-old Howard Grant of Snellille, Ga., stated he was headed to the Atlanta area and then to Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

Grant is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on no bond. He is charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville
