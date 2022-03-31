Sparkman Theatre’s “Mary Poppins” presents a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious show

HARVEST, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One high school is preparing for a show that seems practically perfect in every way.

Sparkman High School Theatre is putting on Mary Poppins the Musical March 31 through April 11.

As the thespians prepare for their big show, Payton Walker went backstage to talk with some of the cast and crew and learn a number from “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”!

For more information and to get tickets, visit SparkmanTheatre.com.

