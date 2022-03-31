Deals
Sheffield schools placed on short lockdown after reported gunshots near recreation building

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools in Sheffield were placed on a temporary lockdown on Thursday morning following reports of gunshots near a recreation building.

According to a post on the system’s Facebook page, all Sheffield City Schools were placed on lockdown after potential shots were heard around 10:20 a.m on March 31.

Sheffield Police gave the school system the all-clear 20 minutes later and lifted the lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

