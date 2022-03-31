See Anna, Elsa, Moana and more when Disney On Ice skates into Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some Disney magic, you’re in luck!

Disney On Ice skates into Huntsville April 7-10 with some familiar faces like Anna and Elsa, Moana, Aladdin, Coco and more!

Payton Walker talked with one of the skaters about what it’s like bringing Disney magic to the ice and playing the roles that everyone knows and love.

Before the show comes to the Von Braun Center, find out more information and get your tickets at DisneyOnIce.com.

