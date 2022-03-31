Police find teen with gunshot wounds after Fayetteville car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Monday.

Police said they were initially called to the area around 608 Maple Street West around 8:55 Monday night to what they thought was a car wreck.

Fire and ambulance crews pulled the drive out of his car, only to discover he had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the driver as 18-year-old Billy Taylor of Fayetteville.

Police are still looking for information as to what may have happened to Taylor and are asking for tips.

Investigators Dion Schokley or John Counts can be reached at 931-438-7771.

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 931-433-7867.

