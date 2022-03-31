Deals
McBride Elementary placed on temporary lockdown after firearm found on campus

McBride Elementary School
McBride Elementary School(MSCS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals elementary school was placed on lockdown early Thursday morning.

According to Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden, a school resource officer was informed a juvenile student was in possession of a firearm on the McBride Elementary campus. The SRO with the support of other officers located the student and confirmed he did have the reported handgun. The student was taken to Muscle Shoals Police Department for further interviews with police and his parents.

Holden said the lockdown for McBride and other Muscle Shoals City Schools has been lifted. Normal operations have resumed.

The firearm was recovered within minutes of the initial report to the school resource officer.

