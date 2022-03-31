Hubble Space Telescope makes new discovery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While the focus was on weather in the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope released images of it’s latest discovery.

The Hubble Space Telescope discovered a star that existed within the first billions years after the universe’s birth. This star is the farthest individual star ever seen to date.

Twinkle, twinkle farthest star ⭐@NASAHubble just smashed records by observing the farthest individual star ever seen. Its light took 12.9 billion years to reach us—so we're seeing how it looked when the universe was less than a billion years old!



More: https://t.co/vVRHSAOf1r pic.twitter.com/I4QDxL9vKb — NASA (@NASA) March 30, 2022

The star is so far away that it takes 12.9 billion years for its light to reach Earth. Astronomer Brian Welch of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore explained the discovery of the star.

“We almost didn’t believe it at first, it was so much farther than the previous most-distant, highest redshift star,” Welch said in a statement.

“Normally at these distances, entire galaxies look like small smudges, with the light from millions of stars blending together,” Welch added. “The galaxy hosting this star has been magnified and distorted by gravitational lensing into a long crescent that we named the Sunrise Arc.”

Welch is the lead author of the paper describing the discovery of the star.

