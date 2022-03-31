Deals
Find the perfect spring inspiration at Huntsville/Madison Parade of Homes

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Spring is here and for many, the warmer weather makes it the perfect time for some upgrades around the house.

Whether you’re searching for a new house on the market or just looking to do some minor improvements around the home, the Parade Of Homes is the perfect place to get some inspiration.

Kicking off on Saturday, April 2, you can tour different homes in the Huntsville/Madison area that show off all the latest building and design trends whether you’re looking for farmhouse, minimalism, monochromatic colors, maximalism, modern and more.

Visit a variety of 37 different homes in our area and find what you’re looking for for your latest project!

The Parade of Homes is happening April 2-3 and April 9-10 from 1 - 5 p.m. and is totally free.

