A few showers tonight, more sunshine ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cloud cover will start to thin out into the evening hours with breezy west winds. 

A few scattered rain showers will be possible later this evening.  The clearing will continue overnight with chilly morning lows on Friday in the mid to upper 30s, the light breeze should prevent frost development.  The sunshine returns for Friday with high temperatures staying below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

Light scattered rain showers will start the weekend on Saturday with mainly sunny skies expected by Saturday afternoon, highs will be warmer in the middle 60s.  Sunday will also be sunny and dry with temps in the upper 60s.  Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the week on Monday with highs in the low to middle 70s. 

The FIRST ALERT is out for next Tuesday for the threat of heavy rainfall and stronger storms across the Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

