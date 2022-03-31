Fayetteville PD officers searching for suspect connected with homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are searching for a man connected with a homicide that occurred on Feb. 13.

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Robtavious Hawk, 26, of Fayetteville. Hawk is described as a 5-foot-9 Black male with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hawk, notify the Fayetteville Police Department at (256) 438-7771.

