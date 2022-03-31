Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Fayetteville PD officers searching for suspect connected with homicide

Robtavious Hawk
Robtavious Hawk(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are searching for a man connected with a homicide that occurred on Feb. 13.

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Robtavious Hawk, 26, of Fayetteville. Hawk is described as a 5-foot-9 Black male with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hawk, notify the Fayetteville Police Department at (256) 438-7771.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
Severe weather moved across Tennessee Valley on Wednesday
First Alert: Storm damage in Limestone County
PHOTOS: Storm damage across Tennessee Valley
HEMSI
2 injured in Madison County due to high winds
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage

Latest News

Road closed signs
New Hope Highway bridge closing until further notice
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
One person injured after storms hit University of Montevallo
1 injured after storms at University of Montevallo; 3 campus buildings damaged
Sheffield schools placed on short lockdown after reported gunshots near recreation building