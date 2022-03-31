Deals
Emergency crews responding to fire in Huntsville

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Huntsville Wednesday night.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, multiple units are responding to a structure fire at 3126 Millbrook Drive. Avoid the area at this time.

WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

