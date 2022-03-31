Emergency crews responding to fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Huntsville Wednesday night.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, multiple units are responding to a structure fire at 3126 Millbrook Drive. Avoid the area at this time.

