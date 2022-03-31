Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s impossible to always know what motivates people to commit crimes but your motivation to help solve them is easy cold hard cash.

He was wearing a Tennessee Vols t-shirt when he opened fire. Now, the Crime Stoppers are hoping you will volunteer a tip, that will lead them to a shooting suspect.

Huntsville police say the man in a Tennessee t-shirt got into an argument with two other men inside the Wavaho convenience store on Pulaski Pike on March 18. Then, investigators say, he left the store, grabbed a high caliber automatic rifle out of his car, and unleashed a number of rounds into the door and the front of the store. Fortunately, no one inside was hit by the bullets. He left the parking lot quickly, in a black two-door Honda.

Billy Shane Myers is a convicted felon and was not supposed to have a firearm.

Joshua Oneil Allen is wanted on a drug charge, Possession of Marijuana.

The Crime Stoppers want to talk to Donna Elizabeth Roberts about a drug charge, Possession of Meth.

How does up to $1,000 sound? That amount of money could be sitting in your bank account if your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

