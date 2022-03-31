Cool Spring Day With Chance Of Showers Late

Good Thursday morning! Last night’s rainfall has brought cooler temperatures to the Tennessee Valley this morning.

Temperatures will be warmest at sunrise today as most locations will be in the upper 50s to around 60. The sun will shine for a time this morning, but more clouds and showers will move into the Tennessee Valley this afternoon associated with a cold front. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s later this morning and hover there throughout the day today. Tonight, a cold northwest wind will cause temperatures to drop into the low 40s and maybe some upper 30s in some locations with the potential for patchy frost. Friday will feature a sunny day with a high temperature in the upper 50s and a northwest wind from 5 to 10 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH. Below average temperatures will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Saturday with scattered rain chances Saturday morning. Sunday will feature another cool day with partly cloud skies and highs in the low 60s.

We will start off the work week with sunny skies and a high in the mid 70s on Monday. Another storm system will move into the Tennessee Valley as we head into Tuesday which has prompted a developing first alert day. This storm system has the potential to produce multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms and the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on it as the storm system moves closer to the area. The cold front will bring cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.