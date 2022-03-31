Deals
Breaking down the Charcuterie Board basics

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Although they seem to be all the rage these days, Charcuterie Boards date back all the way to ancient Rome.

If you’re feeling a little bit of pressure from the TikTok trends to have a perfect board and you don’t even know where to start, relax. As our friends from Cured and Company say, everyone deserves snacks!

So find a nearby cutting board, cake platter, or even a paper plate, and get ready to add some of your favorites because we’re learning the basic steps to a Charcuterie Board!

