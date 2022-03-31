Amazon workers in Alabama reject union; final result unclear

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid in a tight race, according to early results on Thursday. But outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome.

In New York, union supporters have the edge in a count that will continue Friday morning.

Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted 993 to 875 against forming a union. The National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the election, said that 416 challenged votes could potentially overturn that result. A hearing has not yet been set to decide if any the challenged votes will be counted, but it is expected in the next few weeks.

“This is just the beginning and we will continue to fight,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the union drive in Bessemer, during a Thursday press conference.

The close election marks a sharp contrast to last year, when Amazon workers overwhelmingly rejected the union.

Meanwhile, in a separate union election in Staten Island, New York, the nascent Amazon Labor Union is leading by more than 350 votes out of about 2,670 counted. Counting is expected to continue Friday morning.

If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Organizers have faced an uphill battle against the nation’s second-largest private employer, which is making every effort to keep unions out.

In New York, the ALU has led the charge to form a union along with Chris Smalls, a fired Amazon employee who now leads the fledging group. Turnout for the in-person election was unclear but Smalls was hopeful of victory.

“To be leading in Day One and be up a couple hundred against a trillion dollar company, this is the best feeling in the world,” Smalls said after the conclusion of Thursday’s counting.

While Smalls’ attention has been focused on securing victory in New York, similar efforts in Alabama also weighed heavily.

“I’m not too sure what’s going on in Alabama right now, but I know that the sky’s the limit if you can organize any warehouse,” he said, noting that the vote in Alabama could well end up differently. “I hope that they’re successful. I don’t know what’s going on yet, but we know we show our support and solidarity with them.”

The warehouse in Staten Island employs more than 8,300 workers, who pack and ship supplies to customers based mostly in the Northeast. A labor win there was considered difficult, but organizers believe their grassroots approach is more relatable to workers and could help them overcome where established unions have failed in the past.

