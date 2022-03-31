Alabama lawmakers advance historic pay raises for teachers

Deals
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers were poised to approve the largest pay raise in a generation for experienced public school teachers.

The Alabama Senate voted 32-0 Thursday for the budget that would raise minimum salaries for teachers with nine or more years experience.

The raises would range from 5% to nearly 21% depending on years of experience. Sen. Arthur Orr, the chairman of the budget writing committee, says the goal is to attract and retain teachers.

The spending plan now moves back to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

