Alabama A&M baseball, softball field damaged due to severe storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University baseball and softball fields were damaged on Wednesday, March 30 due to severe storms in Madison County.

According to Sports Information Director Joshua Darling, images show the backstop fencing at the baseball field torn down with a tarp draped over it along with the hitting cage blown over the backstop wall. The softball field has tarp and fencing damage. An assessment is currently underway of all the damage done during the storms.

Alabama A&M softball field damaged after Wednesday night's storms (Alabama A&M University Athletics)

Alabama A&M will announce plans for future baseball and softball home games. The Bulldogs’ baseball team is set to play at home against Florida A&M in a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 1. The lady Bulldogs softball team does not return home until three games against Bethune-Cookman from April 8-9.

For more information on Alabama A&M Athletics click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.