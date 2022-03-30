Zierdt Road construction complete after 13 years, millions of dollars spent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have exciting news for drivers! A project 13 years in the making, with a price tag totaling more than $20 million is complete.

Every day thousands of drivers travel on Zierdt Road. A lot of people use the road to get to Redstone Arsenal Gate 7. Others use it to travel to Town Madison when they want to get to a Trash Pandas baseball game. A lot of people are happy with the long-overdue improvements.

“Having Redstone Arsenal right here, traffic was awful. It was backed up sometimes pretty bad. Now it seems to be flowing pretty good. I don’t have any problem coming here or getting to where I want to go,” said George Baker of Madison.

Zierdt Road is long, with portions in the city of Madison, the city of Huntsville and it even goes into the county. Leaders say it took more than a decade, to widen main intersections and busy portions.

“The contract just took forever to get done. They had to work through some issues that were over there when it came to drainage, when it came to rock, sometimes you just get caught on all aspects of it,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

On April 12th, the Trash Pandas will play their first home game of the season. With the road complete, there should be less traffic on game days.

“It helps the folks in Town Madison, buy then you go all the way down Zierdt for the folks in Huntsville, everyone is trying to get to Redstone Arsenal Gate 7, and that makes a big difference, and most importantly, the folks that are in Triana now have much easier access, much safer access, to get back to Madison BLVD and beyond,” said Finley.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.