The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open returns to Huntsville
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the second time, The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open is returning to Huntsville April 8-10, 2022.
Spectator Guide by Charles Montgomery on Scribd
The event will feature 150-200 athletes in two locations including Big Spring Park and Cummings Research Park. The event last visited Huntsville in April 2021.
Find full competition schedule below:
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.