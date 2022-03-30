Deals
The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open returns to Huntsville

(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the second time, The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open is returning to Huntsville April 8-10, 2022.

Spectator Guide by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

The event will feature 150-200 athletes in two locations including Big Spring Park and Cummings Research Park. The event last visited Huntsville in April 2021.

Find full competition schedule below:

The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open schedule by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

