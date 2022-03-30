Deals
Take a historic walking tour through downtown Huntsville and Madison this spring

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - North Alabama holds a lot of history. The state itself is over 200 years old and Huntsville isn’t too far behind it.

Throughout the month of April, locals and visitors can take historic walking tours guided by some of the area’s best history lovers and storytellers.

Beginning Saturday, April 2, visit downtown Huntsville’s Twickenham district, Old Town and Five Points. All three areas are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Huntsville tours will also take place on the following Saturday, April 9 and both will begin at 10 a.m. at the Alabama Constitution Hall Park at 109 Gates Avenue SE in downtown Huntsville.

Madison tours will take place on April 16 and 23 and will start at 10 a.m. at the Little Roundhouse (gazebo) in downtown Madison along Front Street.

All tours are free and require no reservations. For more information, visit Huntsville.org.

