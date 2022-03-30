Single-vehicle crash Kills Double Springs woman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES POST, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, a single-vehicle crash took the life of one Double Springs woman.
The wreck happened on Alabama 33 at the 15-mile marker, 10 miles south of Moulton. Olivia Johnson was driving a 2007 Freightliner that left the roadway and struck a tree, leaving her fatally injured.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.
