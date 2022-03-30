“No Hissy Fits” A book of southern manners that will bless your heart

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Kelly Kazek is one of our favorite authors at TVL! She always finds the best way to teach children the facts of life with a little southern twang.

The Alabama writer recently published another book parents are reaching for. “No Hissy Fits: A Southern Book of Manners” follows the story of a young man named Charley who is getting ready for a potluck! Before he heads out, his parents want to make sure he knows how to behave.

By the end of the book, your children will learn a thing or two about manners and Kazek promises you’ll let out a laugh while you’re at it.

You can get “No Hissy Fits” at SouthernThing.com or wherever you buy books.

