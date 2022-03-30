New Guntersville Rec center, gym rebuild underway

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-million dollar project to rebuild the Guntersville Rec Center is underway.

The Guntersville rec center was built in the 1970s, and the gym was built in the early 1980s.

Director Matt Bryant said over the years, he has seen some growth in the area and the need for more resources at both buildings, but they need repair.

“Roof leaking, not ventilated well, not heated, and cooled. We have been able to heat in the past. We have not had hardwood flooring; we just had hard concrete flooring,” said Bryant.

The 4.6 million projects will be paid for by sales taxes.

The gym will be rebuilt, the rec and senior center will get a new roof, and new restrooms will be built on the walking trail.

“It will be up to modern code, we’re going back with wood floors, central air and heat, new bleachers, new walls, and pretty much the whole nine yards,” said Bryant.

Bryant said the demolition of the old gym has already started.

It will serve the youth in the sports programs.

“The numbers from our youth sports have taken off over the last few years; just as an influx in citizens has grown, so has the activity here at the center. The senior center next door is also a growing population, and they have a lot of activities as well,” said Bryant.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

