Mobile medical unit hits the road in Dekalb county

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A primary care office on wheels starts its journey at the Army National Guard Center in Fort Payne on March 30. The North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic’s mobile medical unit is the first of its kind in the Sand Mountain area.

Primary care leaders say their mobile unit can provide all the same services as their brick and mortar primary care office like physicals, wellness screenings and COVID tests and vaccines.

They say they’re filling a major need in Sand Mountain: bringing medical care to its community. They say this is for people who has trouble getting to a medical appointment.

It could be for a variety of reasons like they want to avoid a doctor’s office because of the risk of COVID-19 exposure. They say they expect to go to workplaces in case employees can’t get the time off to see a primary care provider or they may even go to senior centers to help with check-ups. “This is a service where we’re there to help so whatever the need is we’d like to partner with your organization and just be the boots on the ground to help take care of your people,” said Jen Tasta the CEO of Cheetah Speed, the lead investor and head of logistics for the North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic.

The North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic’s mobile medical unit will be at the Army National Guard Center at 4206 Gault Ave. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

