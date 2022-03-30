Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Mobile medical unit hits the road in Dekalb county

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A primary care office on wheels starts its journey at the Army National Guard Center in Fort Payne on March 30. The North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic’s mobile medical unit is the first of its kind in the Sand Mountain area.

Primary care leaders say their mobile unit can provide all the same services as their brick and mortar primary care office like physicals, wellness screenings and COVID tests and vaccines.

They say they’re filling a major need in Sand Mountain: bringing medical care to its community. They say this is for people who has trouble getting to a medical appointment.

It could be for a variety of reasons like they want to avoid a doctor’s office because of the risk of COVID-19 exposure. They say they expect to go to workplaces in case employees can’t get the time off to see a primary care provider or they may even go to senior centers to help with check-ups. “This is a service where we’re there to help so whatever the need is we’d like to partner with your organization and just be the boots on the ground to help take care of your people,” said Jen Tasta the CEO of Cheetah Speed, the lead investor and head of logistics for the North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic.

The North Dekalb Primary Care Clinic’s mobile medical unit will be at the Army National Guard Center at 4206 Gault Ave. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
Teen banned from Cullman city parks
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday

Latest News

Anthony Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 crime.
Anthony Wu sentenced for 2018 crime
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ukrainian adoptions in limbo for Alabama families
Alabama families waiting on adoptive children out of Ukraine
A Huntsville man was arrested Tuesday for rape and sodomy.
Huntsville man arrested and charged with Rape and Sodomy