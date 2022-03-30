Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
Teen banned from Cullman city parks
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday

Latest News

According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebrae in his back.
Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Generic border shot
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23
According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebrae in his back.
Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later
A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property