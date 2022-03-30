Limestone County correctional officer injured by inmate

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was injured in an inmate-on-officer assault on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

The spokesperson said the officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by an inmate with a weapon.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.

Warden Deborah Toney of the Limestone County Correctional Facility is on mandatory leave.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.