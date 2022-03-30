Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Huntsville man arrested and charged with Rape and Sodomy

A Huntsville man was arrested Tuesday for rape and sodomy.
A Huntsville man was arrested Tuesday for rape and sodomy.(Madison County jail view)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday night the Huntsville Police Department arrested James Gothard for rape and sodomy.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe the victim was a child under the age of 12 years old. Gothard has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
Teen banned from Cullman city parks
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday

Latest News

Anthony Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 crime.
Anthony Wu sentenced for 2018 crime
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ukrainian adoptions in limbo for Alabama families
Alabama families waiting on adoptive children out of Ukraine
Medical mobile unit hits the road on Wednesday
Mobile medical unit hits the road in Dekalb county