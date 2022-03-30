Huntsville man arrested and charged with Rape and Sodomy
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday night the Huntsville Police Department arrested James Gothard for rape and sodomy.
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe the victim was a child under the age of 12 years old. Gothard has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they are made available.
