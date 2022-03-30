Deals
Huntsville Green Team giving away plants for Keep America Beautiful Month

Huntsville Green Team will be giving away tomato and cucumber plants.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Green Team of Huntsville will be kicking off Keep America Beautiful Month by giving away plants and cleaning supplies.

The giveaway will take place on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Green Team office at 3242 Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville. During the event, residents will have access to free popcorn and water while the Green Team teaches about planting cycles and volunteer opportunities.

While supplies last, the Green Team will be giving away free cucumber and tomato plants along with garbage bags for cleanup.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

