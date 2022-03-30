Four men indicted on narcotics charges in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four men in Dekalb County were indicted, arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshalls Service for distribution/possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute/possess methamphetamine.

The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and the FBI’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force worked together to investigate illicit drug trafficking in Northeast Alabama. The joint operation ended with the arrest of four men, David Cisco, Randy Tidwell, Gary Chambless and Charles Matchen Jr.

The four men are in federal custody and will remain there, pending a trial.

“A federal prison is a great place for people that push large amounts of poison in our communities,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

