Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Four men indicted on narcotics charges in DeKalb County

Four men were arrested for narcotics charges in DeKalb County
Four men were arrested for narcotics charges in DeKalb County(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four men in Dekalb County were indicted, arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshalls Service for distribution/possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute/possess methamphetamine.

The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and the FBI’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force worked together to investigate illicit drug trafficking in Northeast Alabama. The joint operation ended with the arrest of four men, David Cisco, Randy Tidwell, Gary Chambless and Charles Matchen Jr.

The four men are in federal custody and will remain there, pending a trial.

“A federal prison is a great place for people that push large amounts of poison in our communities,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday
Teen banned from Cullman city parks

Latest News

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks to perform first ever concert at Protective Stadium
WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
File photo
Are you eligible for an absentee ballot in Alabama?
Allergy season impacting some in north Alabama earlier than usual
Allergy season impacting some in north Alabama earlier than usual