FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe weather threat tonight

A HIGH WIND WARNIGN is in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence Counties for non-storm related wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour this evening.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all other counties through 1:00 AM CDT Thursday. Trees and power lines may come down before the severe weather threat enters North Alabama.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. This can be a significant severe weather event for the viewing area. We will be tracking a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into NW AL around 6PM. This line of storms has the potential of producing wind gusts between 60 to 80 miles per hour. Although damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat, embedded EF-0 to EF-2 tornadoes will also be possible as the line of storms moves through. Along with the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued and go over your severe weather plan! The severe weather threat will end around midnight for NE AL as the line of storms will move into Georgia, lingering rain showers will be possible into Thursday morning as the cold front sweeps through.

Cooler air will settle in for the end of the week with highs in the middle 60s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers will be possible over the weekend.

