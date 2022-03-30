Deals
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley

Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and heavy rainfall are all possible
By Eric Burke and Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. This has the potential to be a high-impact weather event across the Southeast with threats of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and heavy rainfall.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TOOLBOX: Get all Severe Weather Resources here

A wind advisory is in effect for all counties through 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The south wind will really ramp up into the afternoon with sustained winds between 15 to 25 miles per hour, wind gusts exceeding 45 mph will be possible. Trees and power lines may come down before the severe weather threat enters North Alabama.

Windy conditions will be prevalent across the area on Wednesday with gusts over 45 miles per hour expected BEFORE the line of severe storms moves into NW Alabama. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday through 1:00 AM CDT Thursday. Strong wind gusts may cause damage to tree limbs and powerlines. Power outages may be possible before the severe weather arrives, be sure to charge all mobile devices throughout the day Wednesday!

We will be tracking a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into NW AL around 5 p.m. This line of storms has the potential of producing wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour along with embedded tornadoes. Along with the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued and go over your family’s severe weather plan!

Please have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings as they are issued. Go over your severe weather plan with your family and know how to follow storm coverage.

The WAFF48 Weather App is a great tool to have!

WATCH THE WAFF 48 LIVESTREAM BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

