Power outages reported in Morgan, Limestone Counties

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency Crews are responding to a blown transformer on Guyer Cover Road in the Somerville area Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO originally reported a structure fire in the area, but first responders later confirmed it was a blown transformer. Flames were visible.

Responders confirmed it was a blown transformer and not a structure fire. https://t.co/TjmCkktZwT — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 31, 2022

Officials in Morgan and Limestone Counties are reporting several downed lines.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports a tree blocking the road at Copeland Road and Jordan Lane.

The MCSO office reported a power line down in the northbound lane of Highway 31 near Lowe’s in Hartselle. There is another downed power line near Freeman Avenue in Danville.

MCSO ask motorists to avoid the area of Wilhite and Milligan Road as a power line was down on the road.

A downed power line was also reported in Limestone County. The LCSO says the downed power line caused a fire at Chapman Hollow Road and Highway 99. The fire has since been extinguished, however, commuters are advised to use extreme caution in the area.

