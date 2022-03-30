Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Power outages reported in Morgan, Limestone Counties

(Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF)((Source: WAFF))
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency Crews are responding to a blown transformer on Guyer Cover Road in the Somerville area Wednesday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO originally reported a structure fire in the area, but first responders later confirmed it was a blown transformer. Flames were visible.

Officials in Morgan and Limestone Counties are reporting several downed lines.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports a tree blocking the road at Copeland Road and Jordan Lane.

The MCSO office reported a power line down in the northbound lane of Highway 31 near Lowe’s in Hartselle. There is another downed power line near Freeman Avenue in Danville.

MCSO ask motorists to avoid the area of Wilhite and Milligan Road as a power line was down on the road.

A downed power line was also reported in Limestone County. The LCSO says the downed power line caused a fire at Chapman Hollow Road and Highway 99. The fire has since been extinguished, however, commuters are advised to use extreme caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Teen banned from Cullman city parks
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama

Latest News

No more sludge in Danville
No more sludge in Danville?
Severe weather team coverage - Caroline Klapp live in Decatur
Severe weather team coverage - Caroline Klapp live in Decatur
But if you sat out during the Biden Trump election, you might have issues voting in the coming...
Alabama voter registration purge
HEMSI
2 injured in Madison County due to high winds