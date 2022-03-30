Crews working to restore power in Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in Hazel Green Tuesday night.

The outage is impacting customers from the Tennessee state line to Ready Section Road. It is also impacting customers from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Highway 231/431.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, however, crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

