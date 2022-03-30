Camp Courage: A Helen Keller Experience welcomes deaf and blind campers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, students from all over travel to Tuscumbia for a special weekend.

Camp Courage: A Helen Keller Experience is a weekend-long camp for 4th - 6th graders with hearing and/or visual impairments. Students will get to visit Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller, learn how to make candles and pottery, go fishing and much more.

Sue Pilkilton, Ivy Green Executive Director, says it’s something she is glad to see the community take part in year after year.

“It’s amazing how they bond with each other,” Pilkilton said. “This experience carries them on after they leave the camp. They stay in contact with the UNA students and other children.”

Camp Courage takes place April 7th - 9th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.