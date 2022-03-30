Bill would protect doctors from losing their medical license over prescribing off label drugs for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -There are only six legislative days left for lawmakers to pass legislation this session, and senators and representatives are trying to get through as many proposed bills as possible.

One of the bills still on the table is aimed at protecting doctors in Alabama.

But the first version of it is causing some concern.

There are doctors in some states who are having their licenses suspended or even taken away for prescribing FDA-approved drugs for COVID-19 patients, that are not approved specifically for COVID-19. Senator Orr says this isn’t happening in Alabama, but doctors asked him to sponsor this bill to make sure they are protected in the future.

“This bill would require health care facilities to provide a patient’s requested off-label COVID-19 treatment.” That is word for word from Senate Bill 312.

As written in the first filing of the bill, doctors could be forced to prescribe treatments for covid-19 based on the request of the patient.

“If we authorized the public to make those decisions on their own, we run a risk of them running into severe side effects and adverse reactions to medications they are not familiar with,” Dr. Roger Smalligan said.

Dr. Roger Smalligan, Dean of the UAB School of Medicine says that could be very dangerous.

At the height of the pandemic, as some looked for treatments for COVID-19, drugs like Hydroxychloroquine and later Ivermectin were brought into the conversation but never received full approval from the FDA to treat coronavirus.

But patients dictating their medication of choice is not the intent of the bill according to bill sponsor, Senator Arthur Orr.

“The bill as filed was admittedly a bit aggressive in this issue,” Senator Orr said.

Orr says it’s more about protecting the doctors.

“Physicians may want to prescribe something but they’re scared of their state medical board. And you’ve had state medical boards going after certain physicians saying no you can’t prescribe that, even though it’s FDA approved to be off-label prescribed,” he explained.

Orr says the bill has been taken back to the drawing board, and a substitute bill is coming.

“It’s about doctors who are concerned about their practice and the sanctity of doctor patient relationship. If the doctor wants to prescribe, and the patient wants to take, then who’s to stay in their way?”

If passed, patients will have to give written consent before they take any off-label medications, to protect the doctor from potential lawsuits.

Dr. Smalligan says prescribing off-label is when a doctor gives a patient an FDA-approved drug for a condition it was not intended for. This is legal, however...

“Each state controls the licenses of doctors and I think there are some states that are making some moves to say that physicians that choose to go completely against science are going to be reprimanded and we will take their license away. That’s happening in some states/ that would be a concern for physicians too,” Dr. Smalligan said.

But that concern would be put to rest if Senate Bill 312 passes.

With only six days left of the session, the bill has to pass both committees.

