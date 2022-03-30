Anthony Wu sentenced for 2018 crime

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Anthony Wu was convicted of manslaughter for an incident in 2018 in which Wu crashed his truck into the home of Joy Vaughn who was killed in the crash.

Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crash, police believe drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Wu was found guilty in February of this year for the crime, a second-degree assault charge was dismissed during that time.

(Source: Jessica Vaughn)

Joy Vaughn (Source: Vaughn Family)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.