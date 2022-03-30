Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Anthony Wu sentenced for 2018 crime

Anthony Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 crime.
Anthony Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 crime.(Madison County jail view)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Anthony Wu was convicted of manslaughter for an incident in 2018 in which Wu crashed his truck into the home of Joy Vaughn who was killed in the crash.

RELATIVES MOURN LOSS OF WOMAN KILLED IN 2018 CRASH

Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crash, police believe drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Wu was found guilty in February of this year for the crime, a second-degree assault charge was dismissed during that time.

(Source: Jessica Vaughn)
Joy Vaughn
Joy Vaughn(Source: Vaughn Family)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
Teen banned from Cullman city parks
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ukrainian adoptions in limbo for Alabama families
Alabama families waiting on adoptive children out of Ukraine
Medical mobile unit hits the road on Wednesday
Mobile medical unit hits the road in Dekalb county
A Huntsville man was arrested Tuesday for rape and sodomy.
Huntsville man arrested and charged with Rape and Sodomy