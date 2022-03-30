Alabama families waiting on adoptive children out of Ukraine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The invasion of Ukraine is impacting dozens of families in Alabama. They were in the midst of adopting a child from Ukraine when it came to a screeching halt.

Senior Program Director with the Lifeline Children’s Services Adoption Agency, Jane Lombardo, says about 70 families in Alabama are waiting to bring their adoptive children over from Ukraine.

She says there are two big ways the chaos in Ukraine is impacting adoptions.

First, orphanages and other agencies in Ukraine are displaced, many fled to western Ukraine or left the country. They’re able to make contact with their partners to make sure everyone is ok, but they say everything is very disorganized right now.

Also, there’s a rule that adoption proceedings need to be in person. But, courts aren’t in session right now and international parents aren’t allowed to fly into the war zone.

“When the war started, the physicality of judges and officials and people in charge of processes in local regions were just not there. They were either hunkered down in the city they were living in or they fled.”

Lombardo says they’re working on getting approval to hold zoom hearings to finalize adoptions.

