Absentee voting starts Tuesday; who is eligible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Tuesday people across the state can start casting their absentee ballot votes.

You may remember in 2020 the state saw a record number of absentee voters, but not wanting to be exposed to COVID 19 is no longer a qualifying reason to vote absentee.

WAFF caught up with the Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger.

Judge Barger says 40,000 people voted absentee in the county in the last general election, but he’s expecting those numbers to be back to pre-pandemic election years.

You can apply for an absentee ballot starting Tuesday, all the way up to the deadline of May 19. You can vote on the spot, or take the ballot home and return it yourself.

Here is what the Alabama Secretary of State defines as the possible scenarios you must meet to vote absentee:

EXPECTS TO BE ABSENT FROM THE COUNTY on election day

IS ILL OR HAS A PHYSICAL DISABILITY that prevents a trip to the polling place

IS PHYSICALLY INCAPACITATED AND WILL NOT BE ABLE TO VOTE IN PERSON BECAUSE THEY CANNOT ACCESS THEIR ASSIGNED POLLING PLACE DUE TO ONE OF THE FOLLOWING DISABILITIES (neurological, musculoskeletal, respiratory (including speech organs), cardiovascular, or other life-altering disorder that affects his or her ability to perform manual tasks, stand for any length of time, walk unassisted, see, hear or speak) AND: A) HE OR SHE IS AN ELDERLY VOTER AGED 65 OR OLDER; OR B) HE OR SHE IS A VOTER WITH A DISABILITY

IS A REGISTERED ALABAMA VOTER LIVING OUTSIDE THE COUNTY, such as a member of the armed forces, a voter employed outside the United States, a college student, or a spouse or child of such a person

IS AN APPOINTED ELECTION OFFICER OR POLL WATCHER at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place

EXPECTS TO WORK A REQUIRED SHIFT, 10-HOURS OR MORE, that coincides with polling hours

IS A CAREGIVER for a family member to the second degree of kinship by affinity or consanguinity and the family member is confined to his or her home

IS CURRENTLY INCARCERATED in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude

Also, keep in mind, Madison County voters will head to the new service center on North Memorial Parkway, instead of the county courthouse.

The hours for absentee voting in Madison County are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Absentee voting ends on May 23. You have until May 19 to submit your application.

Here is a list of other deadlines.

