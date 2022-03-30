Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Potential for high-impact weather event across the Tennessee Valley
Police Lights
Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash
Teen banned from Cullman city parks
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Generic border shot
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23
According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebrae in his back.
Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later
A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes