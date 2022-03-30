Deals
2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HEMSI
HEMSI(waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person was injured after a piece of flying debris hit them in the head at Hays Nature Preserve in Hampton Cove.

Webster advises people to stay indoors until high winds calm down.

Stay weather alert with the First Alert Weather Team here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

