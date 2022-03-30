2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person was injured after a piece of flying debris hit them in the head at Hays Nature Preserve in Hampton Cove.

Webster advises people to stay indoors until high winds calm down.

