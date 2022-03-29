Deals
Watch as historic motels turn into dream inns on Magnolia Network’s “Inn the Works”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you stay up too late watching home repair shows and daydream about upgrading your kitchen, have I got a show for you!

“Inn the Works” follows designer Lindsey Kurowski and her family and friends as they work to restore historic inns and motels around the country. You can watch “Inn the Works” on Magnolia Network Mondays at 8 p.m. CT. The first two seasons are already streaming on Dsicovery+ and the Magnolia app.

