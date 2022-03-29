Warm & breezy today; First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

A few clouds are overhead to start off your Tuesday morning with cool temps in the 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy today with warmer than average highs in the middle to upper 70s, winds will increase from the SW through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds stay with us overnight with lows dropping near 60 degrees. The south wind will really ramp up for Wednesday with sustained winds between 15 to 25 miles per hour, wind gusts exceeding 45 mph will be possible. Trees and power lines may come down before the severe weather threat enters North Alabama.

Wednesday, March 30th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. We will be tracking a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into NW AL around 5PM. This line of storms has the potential of producing wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour along with embedded tornadoes. Along with the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued and go over your family’s severe weather plan! The severe weather threat will end around midnight for NE AL as the line of storms will move into Georgia, lingering rain showers will be possible into Thursday morning as the cold front sweeps through.

Cooler air will settle in for the end of the week with highs in the middle 60s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers will be possible over the weekend.

