WAFF 48 wins 2022 Alabama News Website of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF 48 Digital Team took home a major honor in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

The Alabama Broadcasters Association awarded WAFF 48 the 2022 News Website of the Year at its annual ABBYs ceremony. Digital Manager Wade Smith accepted the award on behalf of the 48 Digital Team, News Director Julie Szulczewski, and General Manager Jama Killingsworth.

WAFF Digital Manager Wade Smith (with wife Megan) accepts 2022 Alabama News Website of the Year (WAFF)

WAFF 48 would like to thank the following team members who made major contributions to WAFF.com during the previous year:

Kelsey Duncan

Anna Mahan

Kelli McShane Rosson

Devin Pavlou

Charles Montgomery

Nick Kremer

In addition to these Digital staffers, WAFF reporters, anchors, producers and meteorologists all play a part in the success of bringing our viewers the news every single day. The Digital Team is thankful to have amazing co-workers in every department at WAFF 48.

In 2021, WAFF.com informed over 11 million readers across 50 million page views. Videos on WAFF.com received over 5 million views in that same timeframe.

2021 Recap of WAFF.com

