Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

WAFF 48 wins 2022 Alabama News Website of the Year

Digital Manager Wade Smith accepted the award on behalf of the 48 Digital Team, News Director Julie Szulczewski, and General Manager Jama Killingsworth.
By Wade Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF 48 Digital Team took home a major honor in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

The Alabama Broadcasters Association awarded WAFF 48 the 2022 News Website of the Year at its annual ABBYs ceremony. Digital Manager Wade Smith accepted the award on behalf of the 48 Digital Team, News Director Julie Szulczewski, and General Manager Jama Killingsworth.

WAFF Digital Manager Wade Smith (with wife Megan) accepts 2022 Alabama News Website of the Year
WAFF Digital Manager Wade Smith (with wife Megan) accepts 2022 Alabama News Website of the Year(WAFF)

WAFF 48 would like to thank the following team members who made major contributions to WAFF.com during the previous year:

  • Kelsey Duncan
  • Anna Mahan
  • Kelli McShane Rosson
  • Devin Pavlou
  • Charles Montgomery
  • Nick Kremer

In addition to these Digital staffers, WAFF reporters, anchors, producers and meteorologists all play a part in the success of bringing our viewers the news every single day. The Digital Team is thankful to have amazing co-workers in every department at WAFF 48.

In 2021, WAFF.com informed over 11 million readers across 50 million page views. Videos on WAFF.com received over 5 million views in that same timeframe.

2021 Recap of WAFF.com
2021 Recap of WAFF.com

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
Two hospitalized after incident in Huntsville apartment complex
Evan Berryman (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
Man found not guilty in toddler’s capital murder case
Two people were seriously injured in a wreck at Bailey Cove and Willowbrook.
Lanes reopen after two-people injured in crash in Bailey Cove
Pigs were on the loose Sunday morning in Hartselle.
Pack of pigs on the loose in Morgan County
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap

Latest News

A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama
The police found a baby that was reported missing Monday night.
Sardis City missing baby found Tuesday
Pigs were on the loose in Hartselle
Pigs on the loose
A Decatur woman was arrested after biting an officer Saturday.
Decatur Woman bit an officer Saturday