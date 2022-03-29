Deals
Tennessee Governor plans to propose new Titans stadium

An undated aerial image of Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
An undated aerial image of Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.(WSMV)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee plans to propose a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium.

Gov. Lee will propose $500 million in bonds in the state budget to fund the project. The Titans had been trying to renovate Nissan Stadium, but renovation costs have increased to $1.2 billion.

This possible proposal comes on the heels of the Buffalo Bills reaching an agreement on Monday for a new stadium in New York that will be partially funded by $850 million from taxpayers.

Nissan Stadium opened in Nashville in 1999 and it has been the home of the Titans ever since.

