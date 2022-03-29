Tennessee Governor plans to propose new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee plans to propose a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium.

Gov. Lee will propose $500 million in bonds in the state budget to fund the project. The Titans had been trying to renovate Nissan Stadium, but renovation costs have increased to $1.2 billion.

This possible proposal comes on the heels of the Buffalo Bills reaching an agreement on Monday for a new stadium in New York that will be partially funded by $850 million from taxpayers.

Nissan Stadium opened in Nashville in 1999 and it has been the home of the Titans ever since.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.