Advertisement

Teen banned from Cullman city parks

(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Sergeant Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department, a 13-year-old boy who is responsible for 29 vandalism incidents has been banned from all city parks.

The boy will face a criminal mischief charge in juvenile court, according to Sgt. Clark. On Monday, officers confronted the boy after he went into an unvandalized bathroom. When the officers confronted the boy, the bathroom had been vandalized and he had graffiti gear with him. Footage from city cameras was used to locate the boy.

The 13-year-old told officers he was “practicing for the future” when asked why he was vandalizing the parks.

Sgt. Clark says anyone caught vandalizing city parks will be banned and charged.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

