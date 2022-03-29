Deals
Para-cycling clinic rides into Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is home to the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open. Before the event kicks off in April, the city is hosting a Para-cycling Clinic as coaches look for the next generation of competitive athletes.

The event is for people with physical and/or visual impairments in north Alabama who might be interested in learning about and competing in the sport!

If you or someone you know is interested, the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Development Clinic will be on Sunday, April 3 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the UAH Fitness Center, the address is 500 John Wright Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805.

Those in attendance will be to try out different cycles based on your abilities, such as bicycles, tricycles, and handcycles, under the guidance of U.S. Paralympics Cycling coaches.

The event is for those 18 and older but teenagers interested are allowed to come with a parent. You are asked to register at the link here.

