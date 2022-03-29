Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Alabama

A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.
A new variant of COVID-19 is in Alabama.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Mobile County Health Department, a Mobile County resident has been infected with the Omicron BA.2 variant of COVID-19.

The specimen was processed at a laboratory that is under contract with the Mobile County Health Department.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said the resident was infected with the new variant in early March during travel to the northeastern United States. The resident had mild symptoms and has fully recovered.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
Two hospitalized after incident in Huntsville apartment complex
Evan Berryman (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
Man found not guilty in toddler’s capital murder case
Two people were seriously injured in a wreck at Bailey Cove and Willowbrook.
Lanes reopen after two-people injured in crash in Bailey Cove
Pigs were on the loose Sunday morning in Hartselle.
Pack of pigs on the loose in Morgan County
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap

Latest News

2021 Recap of WAFF.com
WAFF 48 wins 2022 Alabama News Website of the Year
The police found a baby that was reported missing Monday night.
Sardis City missing baby found Tuesday
A Decatur woman was arrested after biting an officer Saturday.
Decatur Woman bit an officer Saturday
Redstone Federal Credit Union
Redstone featured on World’s Greatest Television Show